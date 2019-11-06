Dr. Gropen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toby Gropen, MD
Overview of Dr. Toby Gropen, MD
Dr. Toby Gropen, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Gropen's Office Locations
UAB Hospital619 19th St S Ste M226, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-2401
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gropen was great. He explained my condition and answered all the questions I had. He is knowledgeable in his field and very informative. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Toby Gropen, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396707832
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Bronx (Ny) Municipal Hospital Center
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gropen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gropen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gropen has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gropen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gropen speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gropen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gropen.
