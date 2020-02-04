Dr. Toby Husserl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husserl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Husserl, MD
Overview of Dr. Toby Husserl, MD
Dr. Toby Husserl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Husserl works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Husserl's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic institute of Central Jersey3499 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 863-4790Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic Institute of Central Jersey2315 HIGHWAY 34, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Directions (732) 974-0404
-
3
North Atlantic Medical Associates PC226 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 863-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husserl?
Busted shoulder from motorcycle accident is now back to 100%. I love this guy!
About Dr. Toby Husserl, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1548249063
Education & Certifications
- Institute of Arthroscopic Surgery
- Harbor-UCLA Med Ctr
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- West Virginia Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husserl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husserl accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husserl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husserl works at
Dr. Husserl has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husserl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Husserl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husserl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husserl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husserl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.