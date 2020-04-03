Dr. Toby Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Toby Johnson, MD
Dr. Toby Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-5200
-
2
Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 256-1514
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I can say Dr Johnson saved my left hand and maybe my life. Had a infection in left hand and he had me in surgery within 24 hours after blood work. The only problem NO ONE could tell me what the infection was. A month later it came back had me in surgery again in less than 24 hours and have had no problems in the last 4 years. a great person along with his team
About Dr. Toby Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1144203258
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University of Miami
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- University of California At Berkeley
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.