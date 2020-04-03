See All Hand Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Toby Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

    Sierra Pacific Orthopaedic Center Medical Group Inc
    1270 E SPRUCE AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-5200
    Sierra Pacific Orthopedic Center
    1630 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-1514

Hospital Affiliations
  • Kaweah Health Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Joint Pain
Humerus Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Joint Pain
Humerus Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow

  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Apr 03, 2020
    I can say Dr Johnson saved my left hand and maybe my life. Had a infection in left hand and he had me in surgery within 24 hours after blood work. The only problem NO ONE could tell me what the infection was. A month later it came back had me in surgery again in less than 24 hours and have had no problems in the last 4 years. a great person along with his team
    About Dr. Toby Johnson, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1144203258
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • University of Miami
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toby Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

