Dr. Toby Katz, MD
Dr. Toby Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants23 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-3577
Metz Glen W MD Office601 E Romie Ln Ste 1, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 375-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I don’t understand the negative reviews. I’ve always found Dr. Katz to be pleasant, funny, professional, smart— and pretty spot on! I saw him once when doctors kept telling me nothing was wrong with me. He sent me to the ER where I was diagnosed with peritonitis. So he listened to me and saved my life. For all those who get upset about doctors being late— I hope that one day when you’re having a medical emergency, your doctor takes time to evaluate you properly and finishes saving your life within the 10 minute time frame their offices force upon them to see you. Have some compassion.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
