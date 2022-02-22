Dr. Toby Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toby Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Tennessee
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 309, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-5846Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Nashville3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 680, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2181Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I know everyone's experiences differ, but I had a great visit with Dr Smith and his staff. A spot was identified on my lung several months ago and this follow-up appointment, CT Scan, and respiratory therapist testing was very professional and they took great care of me. Highly recommend Dr Smith and his staff.
About Dr. Toby Smith, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1932190360
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.