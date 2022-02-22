See All Cardiologists in Hermitage, TN
Dr. Toby Smith, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Toby Smith, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Tennessee

Dr. Smith works at Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Hermitage
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 309, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-5846
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Middle Tennessee Pulmonary Associates - Nashville
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 680, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2181
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Pneumonia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endotracheal Intubation Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transbronchial Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Toby Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1932190360
    1932190360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Tennessee
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toby Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Acidosis and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

