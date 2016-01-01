Dr. Toby Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Sullivan, MD
Overview
Dr. Toby Sullivan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Tanglewood Park Physicians6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7695
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Toby Sullivan, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134104086
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Davis Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
