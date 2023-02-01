Dr. Tod Bushman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tod Bushman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They completed their residency with Kern Hospital
The Surgical Clinic, PLLC660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 230, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 685-6332
The Surgical Clinic PLLC-Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 685-6322
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bushman is a very caring concerned doctor who takes time and gives attention to his patients.
- Kern Hospital
Dr. Bushman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bushman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bushman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.