Overview of Dr. Tod Fusia, MD

Dr. Tod Fusia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Fusia works at Florida Urology Partners, LLP in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.