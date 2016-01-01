Dr. Tod Fusia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tod Fusia, MD
Overview of Dr. Tod Fusia, MD
Dr. Tod Fusia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Fusia's Office Locations
Florida Urology Partners2803 W SAINT ISABEL ST, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-5855
American Spinal Center Inc8001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Bldg 301, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 356-0196
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tod Fusia, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043269970
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fusia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fusia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fusia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fusia has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fusia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fusia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fusia.
