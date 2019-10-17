Dr. Tod Haller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tod Haller, MD
Overview of Dr. Tod Haller, MD
Dr. Tod Haller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, Montefiore Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Haller works at
Dr. Haller's Office Locations
-
1
www.hallereyecenter.com3074 36TH ST, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-0224
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Access Care
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haller?
Very friendly attitude and best Doctor in NY .
About Dr. Tod Haller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic, Chinese, German, Greek, Hebrew, Mandarin, Spanish, Tagalog and Yiddish
- 1740457548
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- UMKC Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haller works at
Dr. Haller has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haller speaks Arabic, Chinese, German, Greek, Hebrew, Mandarin, Spanish, Tagalog and Yiddish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.