Dr. Tod Heldridge, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tod Heldridge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They completed their residency with John Peter Smith Hospital

Dr. Heldridge works at Abundant Family Care in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abundant Family Care
    1501 Hughes Rd Ste 102, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 206-5142

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Tod Heldridge, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336185875
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • John Peter Smith Hospital
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tod Heldridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heldridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Heldridge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Heldridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heldridge works at Abundant Family Care in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Heldridge’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Heldridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heldridge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heldridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heldridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

