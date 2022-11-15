Dr. Tod Northrup, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northrup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tod Northrup, DO
Overview of Dr. Tod Northrup, DO
Dr. Tod Northrup, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Northrup works at
Dr. Northrup's Office Locations
Spartan Orthopedic Institute475 W Town Pl Ste 106, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (904) 466-1197Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I damaged both shoulders lifting weights for 25 yrs. Excellent surgeon , explained what I needed and repaired my tendon tear. I was very impressed and had the other shoulder done a year later, that was 11 yrs ago and I play golf 3 times a week. He is a straightforward person, some people are put off by that but I had no problem with him.
About Dr. Tod Northrup, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1386622496
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. Lawrence University
Dr. Northrup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Northrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Northrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Northrup works at
Dr. Northrup has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Northrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Northrup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northrup.
