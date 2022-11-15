Overview of Dr. Tod Northrup, DO

Dr. Tod Northrup, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Northrup works at Spartan Orthopedic Institute in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.