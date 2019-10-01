See All Plastic Surgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Todd Adams, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Webster, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Todd Adams, MD

Dr. Todd Adams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med

Dr. Adams works at Coastal Plastic Surger in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Plastic Surger
    1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1800, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Todd Adams, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • English
  • 1326153842
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Baylor College Of Med
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Adams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Adams works at Coastal Plastic Surger in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

