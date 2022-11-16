Overview of Dr. Todd Alexander, MD

Dr. Todd Alexander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Cgh Medical Center, Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and Osf Saint Paul Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at OrthoIllinois Injury Express in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.