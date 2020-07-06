Dr. Todd Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Allen, MD
Dr. Todd Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Walterboro, SC. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care302 Medical Park Dr Ste 211, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 560-5572
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr. Allen is a wonderful physician. I feel comfortable and valued.
About Dr. Todd Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063492494
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.