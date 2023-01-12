Overview of Dr. Todd Atkinson, MD

Dr. Todd Atkinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring, Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Atkinson works at Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of SWFL in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.