Dr. Todd Auker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Auker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Auker, MD
Dr. Todd Auker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Auker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Auker's Office Locations
-
1
Auker Eye Institute2324 Santa Rita Rd Ste 7, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 931-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Auker?
Removed cataracts and installed a multifocal lens that helps both with distance and reading. Great results exactly as stated. Be prepared to wait in the office, but that's because he spends time with each patient to answer questions. Surgery was excellent. No pain and Hacienda surgery center was great as well
About Dr. Todd Auker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1891795712
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|Saint Louis University Hospital
- Santa Clara Vly Mc Stanford Affil Hospital|Santa Clara Vly Mc-Stanford Affil Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Auker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Auker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Auker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Auker works at
Dr. Auker has seen patients for Floaters and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Auker speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tagalog.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Auker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.