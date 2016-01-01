Overview of Dr. Todd Barnhardt, MD

Dr. Todd Barnhardt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center Burlington, Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.