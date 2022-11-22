Dr. Todd Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Bauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Bauer, MD
Dr. Todd Bauer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2224
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Bauer on a Monday morning and by the afternoon I was admitted into the hospital with a PET Scan schedule for the next day as well as plans for Chemo and a port. When Dr. Baur looked at my records and biopsy results, he reviewed treatment options with me right away without any BS. When I was in the hospital he came to my room every day to keep me updated. My office visits with him before my chemo treatments were informative and never rushed.
About Dr. Todd Bauer, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1336296136
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.