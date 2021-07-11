Dr. Todd Becker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Becker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Todd Becker, DPM
Dr. Todd Becker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Becker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
-
1
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Springfield459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 681-8000Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center-Claxton Office200 N River St, Claxton, GA 30417 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
3
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Rincon Office115 E 5th St, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
4
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Statesboro1088b Bermuda Run, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
5
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Swainsboro125 Victory Dr, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
6
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Metter Office415 Cedar St, Metter, GA 30439 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
7
Evans Family Centered Healthcare North Campus602 E Long St, Claxton, GA 30417 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
8
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Rincon802 Towne Park Dr # St, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 826-6968
-
9
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Statesboro17 Grady Johnson Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 826-6968
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Very personable. Love the atmosphere. Very good people
About Dr. Todd Becker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558377143
Education & Certifications
- Crozer Hosp/Crozer-Keystone
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.