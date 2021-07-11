See All Podiatrists in Springfield, GA
Dr. Todd Becker, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Springfield, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Todd Becker, DPM

Dr. Todd Becker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Becker works at East Georgia Foot/Ankle Center in Springfield, GA with other offices in Claxton, GA, Rincon, GA, Statesboro, GA, Swainsboro, GA and Metter, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Becker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Springfield
    459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center-Claxton Office
    200 N River St, Claxton, GA 30417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  3. 3
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Rincon Office
    115 E 5th St, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  4. 4
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Statesboro
    1088b Bermuda Run, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  5. 5
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Swainsboro
    125 Victory Dr, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  6. 6
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center- Metter Office
    415 Cedar St, Metter, GA 30439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  7. 7
    Evans Family Centered Healthcare North Campus
    602 E Long St, Claxton, GA 30417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  8. 8
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Rincon
    802 Towne Park Dr # St, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-6968
  9. 9
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Statesboro
    17 Grady Johnson Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-6968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Todd Becker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558377143
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Crozer Hosp/Crozer-Keystone
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Becker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Becker has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

