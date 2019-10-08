Dr. Todd Belott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Belott, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Belott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Locations
Peter K Krone MD PA1208 MEDICAL PLAZA CT, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-7562
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Belott did my gastric sleeve surgery which went amazing. Him and his staff were and are wonderful. Any questions i have are always answered right away by his staff no matter the question. I am very pleased with my experience with the whole team.
About Dr. Todd Belott, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University California San Diego
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belott has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Belott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belott.
