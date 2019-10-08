See All General Surgeons in Granbury, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Belott, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Belott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.

Dr. Belott works at Lakeside Physicians in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter K Krone MD PA
    1208 MEDICAL PLAZA CT, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 579-7562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Granbury Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Todd Belott, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164445755
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University California San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Belott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belott works at Lakeside Physicians in Granbury, TX. View the full address on Dr. Belott’s profile.

    Dr. Belott has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Belott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.