Dr. Todd Berinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Berinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
ENTOffice.org2121 NE 139th St Ste 245, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 326-3966
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Berenstein is the best! He listens, and he knows what to do to treat your problem. He is kind and truly cares. I had gone deaf in one ear which was very upsetting. He made sure I was okay and if I had any other questions before leaving. His treatment plan so far has restored most of my hearing and I am so thankful for him!
About Dr. Todd Berinstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital
- Naval Hospital
- Naval Hospital San Diego|Naval Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
