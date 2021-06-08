Dr. Todd Beyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Beyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Albany Office47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5623Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Albany Med General Surgery50 New Scotland Ave # MC193, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
initial visit was fantastic. Very clear, answered questions, laid out next steps clearly. efficiently run office
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- General Surgery
Dr. Beyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beyer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyer has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.