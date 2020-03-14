Dr. Braun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Braun, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Braun, MD
Dr. Todd Braun, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Braun works at
Dr. Braun's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Infectious Diseases1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braun?
A quality human being who brings wisdom and compassion to every interaction
About Dr. Todd Braun, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730146481
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braun works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.