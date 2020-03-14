See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Dr. Todd Braun, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (5)
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Braun, MD

Dr. Todd Braun, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Braun works at Associates in Infectious Diseases in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Braun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Infectious Diseases
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 14, 2020
    A quality human being who brings wisdom and compassion to every interaction
    — Mar 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Todd Braun, MD
    About Dr. Todd Braun, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1730146481
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Braun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braun works at Associates in Infectious Diseases in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Braun’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Braun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

