Dr. Todd Breaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Breaux, MD
Dr. Todd Breaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Breaux's Office Locations
Center for Urologic Health LLC320 W Exchange St, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 535-4428
- 2 1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 320, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 535-5177
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 535-5177
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Upon my first visit withDr Breaux he realize and diagnose my condition and scheduled my surgery the next day even though his schedule was booked ...he resolved my issue and I have never felt better.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013983915
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breaux accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breaux has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Breaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.