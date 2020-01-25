Overview of Dr. Todd Breaux, MD

Dr. Todd Breaux, MD is an Urology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Breaux works at Center For Urological Health in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.