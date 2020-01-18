See All Otolaryngologists in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Todd Broberg, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (8)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Broberg, MD

Dr. Todd Broberg, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Broberg works at Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory in San Marcos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Broberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory
    400 Craven Rd, San Marcos, CA 92078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 290-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Todd Broberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174682777
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Broberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broberg works at Scpmg San Marcos Laboratory in San Marcos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Broberg’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Broberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.