Dr. Todd Burdette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burdette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Burdette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Burdette, MD
Dr. Todd Burdette, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH.
Dr. Burdette works at
Dr. Burdette's Office Locations
-
1
Elliot Health System Plastic and Reconstructive185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 314-6450Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burdette?
I think Dr. Burdette is a great doctor and surgeon. He took my diagnosis of Melanoma very seriously and I felt total confidence in him. His treatment, follow up and concern for me was exceptional, during a very scary time. Staff also is excellent. I would recommend to my family and loved ones. That speaks volumes!
About Dr. Todd Burdette, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1467569541
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burdette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burdette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burdette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burdette works at
Dr. Burdette has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burdette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Burdette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burdette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burdette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burdette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.