See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO

Emergency Medicine
1.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medical Services. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Washington County Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Burgbacher works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Burgbacher?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burgbacher to family and friends

Dr. Burgbacher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Burgbacher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO.

About Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1821226341
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center
  • Washington County Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Todd Burgbacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Burgbacher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burgbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burgbacher works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Burgbacher’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgbacher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.