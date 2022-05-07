Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD
Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 222-2022
-
2
NYCyberKnife at Perlmutter Cancer Center--Manhattan150 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 496-5560
-
3
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hospital Radiation Oncology264 OLD COUNTRY RD, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 742-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
Dr. Carpenter was an integral part of my cancer treatment team. He has great "bedside" manner, provides facts in a way that easy to understood and stayed involved in my case. He made my treatment comfortable by addressing questions and concerns in a way that made me confident in the answers. He cared about me as an individual and it was evident in the care provided. I am doing well, thanks in no small part, to his involvement and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1770807794
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.