Radiation Oncologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Mineola, NY
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD

Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Carpenter works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Winthrop University Hospital
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-2022
  2. 2
    NYCyberKnife at Perlmutter Cancer Center--Manhattan
    150 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-5560
  3. 3
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hospital Radiation Oncology
    264 OLD COUNTRY RD, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-5578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Todd Carpenter, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770807794
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

