Dr. Todd Chambers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Chambers works at Federal Way Group Health in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.