Overview of Dr. Todd Chappell, MD

Dr. Todd Chappell, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Chappell works at Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

