Dr. Todd Chappell, MD
Dr. Todd Chappell, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Had a major ankle surgery with Dr Chappell. Very communicative of what is going on and very thorough. Made me understand the goal of the surgery, the risks and the benefits and also the other options throughout the process.
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Chappell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chappell has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chappell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chappell.
