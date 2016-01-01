Dr. Chertow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Chertow, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Chertow, MD
Dr. Todd Chertow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jeanes Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chertow's Office Locations
- 1 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (833) 372-6637
-
2
Comprehensive Medical Supplies2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 160, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (484) 509-1900
-
3
Peds Ltd2200 Hamilton St Ste 214, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 723-0401
- 4 2800 S 20th St Bldg 12-B, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (267) 639-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jeanes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chertow?
About Dr. Todd Chertow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922046523
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chertow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chertow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chertow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chertow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chertow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chertow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.