Overview of Dr. Todd Child, MD

Dr. Todd Child, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.



Dr. Child works at Intermountain Salt Lake Clinic, Salt Lake City, UT in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.