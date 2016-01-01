Overview of Dr. Todd Cohen, MD

Dr. Todd Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Atrium Health Pineville, Caromont Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Piedmont Pharmacy LLC of Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.