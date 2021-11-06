Dr. Todd Corbitt, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Corbitt, DDS
Overview
Dr. Todd Corbitt, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Holland, NY.
Dr. Corbitt works at
Locations
-
1
N Main9 N Main St Ste 102, Holland, NY 14080 Directions (716) 309-2807
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corbitt?
Very pleasant and professional staff.
About Dr. Todd Corbitt, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1306992730
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corbitt accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Corbitt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Corbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corbitt works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Corbitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.