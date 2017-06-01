Dr. Todd Cowen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Cowen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Cowen, MD
Dr. Todd Cowen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowen's Office Locations
- 1 726 N Acadia Rd Ste 2600, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, timely, explained diagnostic clearly
About Dr. Todd Cowen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649246802
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cowen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.