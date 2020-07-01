Overview of Dr. Todd Crawford, MD

Dr. Todd Crawford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices in Denver, CO with other offices in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.