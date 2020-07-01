Dr. Todd Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Crawford, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Crawford, MD
Dr. Todd Crawford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices2045 Franklin St, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 861-2121
-
2
Bay Neurosurgery801 E 6th St Ste 304, Panama City, FL 32401 Directions (850) 770-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
Dr. Crawford is Outstanding. 10 years after surgery on the lower back it is still going great. He is extremely honest. FIVE STARS the highest
About Dr. Todd Crawford, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1164442059
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Peoria
- U IL Coll Med
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.