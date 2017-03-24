Overview of Dr. Todd Cutler, MD

Dr. Todd Cutler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Cutler works at Texomacare OB/GYN Cutler in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.