Overview

Dr. Todd Darmody, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Galion, OH. They graduated from St George',S University|St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Broward Health Imperial Point, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Darmody works at Avita Portland Way Medical Building in Galion, OH with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.