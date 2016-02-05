Dr. Darmody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Darmody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Darmody, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Galion, OH. They graduated from St George',S University|St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Avita Ontario, Broward Health Imperial Point, Bucyrus Community Hospital, Galion Community Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Darmody works at
Locations
-
1
Todd Darmody, MD, FACE270 Portland Way S, Galion, OH 44833 Directions (419) 462-4656
-
2
Advanced Endocrine Care1625 SE 3rd Ave # 601, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 712-1115
-
3
Advanced Endocrine Care6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 285, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 712-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Ryan White
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darmody?
Excellent I stopped seeing him for a bit. Was seeing by nurse Toni excellent service caring and concerned for my well being State of the art equipment for diabetes. for better health management and a staff member went out of her way to take blood so when I come back everything will be addressed in my next visit. Sorry I didn't get her name. Very happy and excited to see what's next for my health
About Dr. Todd Darmody, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1225007545
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- St George',S University|St George's Hospital Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darmody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darmody works at
Dr. Darmody has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darmody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darmody speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Darmody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darmody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.