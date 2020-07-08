Dr. Todd Davis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Davis, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Davis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Owasso, OK.
Dr. Davis works at
Family Dental Care of Owasso13101 E 96th St N, Owasso, OK 74055 Directions (918) 205-8236Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Diversified Dental Services
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Health Trust
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Friendly, efficient, excellent, and affordable. Sunstone Dental Care is one of the best dental offices to which I have ever been. There are three experienced and trusted professionals I find myself seeking throughout my life; a doctor, a mechanic, and a dentist. 100% I have found my dentist. Thank you Sunstone Dental!
- Dentistry
- English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
- Male
- 1487095378
Languages: Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog.
