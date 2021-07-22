Dr. Todd Deutch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Deutch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Deutch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Reproductive Center435 N Mulford Rd Ste 9, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 229-1700
Advanced Reproductive Center900 Main St Ste 330, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (844) 220-1914
Advanced Reproductive Center2010 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 240, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Alliance Health Care
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- ECOH
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The whole ARC clinic is so amazing and helpful. Dr. Deutch really took the time to listen to me and my husband even though I probably drove him crazy. He was very knowledgeable and helpful throughout the whole process. Trisha was always so fast to respond to questions and very polite and patient. Kelly always made me feel better on rough days. She’s so compassionate and really kept my spirits up. I would highly recommend this clinic.
About Dr. Todd Deutch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1790945905
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School/ Jones Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutch.
