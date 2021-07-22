Overview

Dr. Todd Deutch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Deutch works at Advanced Reproductive Center in Rockford, IL with other offices in Peoria, IL and Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.