Dr. Todd Dewey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Dewey, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Dewey, MD
Dr. Todd Dewey, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Univ Health Science Cntr School of Medicine|Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Dewey works at
Dr. Dewey's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Cardiothoracic Surgeons11970 N Central Expy Ste 520, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 634-3282Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dewey?
I was referred to Dr. Todd Dewey by my able cardiologist Dr. Bruce Bowers for an acute mitral valve problem and I found Dr. Dewey when I met him last week to discuss the possibility of an open heart surgery to be very talented, knowledgeable, competent, compassionate, trustworthy, attentive, and taking ample time to explain and respond to all questions. Margie, Erica and all other assistants and office staff are friendly and professional. I would definitely recommend Dr. Dewey and his team to any patients who need heart surgeries. Ambassador Farouk Helmy
About Dr. Todd Dewey, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891783403
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University Medical Center|Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr/cornell Med Ctr
- Texas Tech Univ Health Science Cntr School of Medicine|Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewey works at
Dr. Dewey has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dewey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.