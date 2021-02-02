Dr. Todd Dorfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Dorfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Dorfman, MD
Dr. Todd Dorfman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Dorfman works at
Dr. Dorfman's Office Locations
Tristar Health - Summit Medical Center5651 Frist Blvd Ste 603, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 488-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I encountered Dr. Dorfman while an in patient at the hospital seven years ago for a non-cardiac issue. As fortune would have it, while in the hospital, I went in to an arrhythmia and Dr. Dorfman came to assist me. Subsequently, I have seen Dr. Dorfman for testing and follow-up. Dr. Dorfman has performed two stenting procedures for me and helped manage my hypertension and arrhythmia. Dr. Dorfman is knowledgeable and explains things well. Dr. Dorfman understands how my other medical situations impact my heart health and explains that to me. I feel at peace with him. I will let no other cardiologist work with me. Dr. Dorfman also takes time to get to know my family and answer their questions. I moved from the Hermitage area four years ago but I still travel back to Hermitage to see Dr. Dorfman. My heart health concerns me and often stresses me but Dr. Dorfman has a way of calming me down and relaxing me. Highly Recommended. -Paul Adams, Gallatin, TN
About Dr. Todd Dorfman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1619180403
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama in Birmingham
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
