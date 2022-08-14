Dr. Todd Driver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Driver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Driver, MD
Dr. Todd Driver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Driver works at
Dr. Driver's Office Locations
-
1
OC Eye Associates3500 Barranca Pkwy Ste 290, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (949) 653-9500Tuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:45am - 5:00pmFriday6:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Driver?
I have had cataract surgery in both eyes at the VA and Dr Driver did my right eye and another doctor did the left. I have not had any problems with the eye Dr Driver did, however my left eye has problems every now and then. Dr Driver finished in 30 minutes and the second doctor finished almost and hour later. Dr Driver is the best, and his bedside manners are impeccable as well. The steroid injections in the eye looked scary however I didn't feel a thing. I wish I lived in Orange County.
About Dr. Todd Driver, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245650985
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Francisco, Francis I. Proctor Foundation, Cornea & External Disease
- University Of California-Los Angeles Medical Center/Jules Stein Eye Institute
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Francisco
- University of Colorado, Boulder
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driver works at
Dr. Driver has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Driver speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.