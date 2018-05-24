Overview of Dr. Todd Feathers, DO

Dr. Todd Feathers, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Feathers works at Abington Rehabilitation Associates in Warminster, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.