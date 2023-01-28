Overview

Dr. Todd Florin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Florin works at South Florida Electrophysiology - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.