Dr. Todd Florin, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.8 (50)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Todd Florin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|University of Michigan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Florin works at South Florida Electrophysiology - Aventura in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Electrophysiology - Aventura
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 403, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 808-7092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr, FLorin performed a heart cryo-ablation surgery on my heart due to a sudden development of Afib. From the first pre-surgery meeting, Dr. FLorin was personable and made you feel relaxed. He explained in detail to me and my wife the entire procedure and what to expect in recovery. After the surgery, he met with the family while I was in recovery to let them know all was good, and then again in the general recovery went over the procedure with me after I was awake. The follow-up meeting 2 weeks later brought some insights to my future as a result of the surgery and my condition of abnormally thick blood. Dr. Florin is a concerned doctor...he is concerned for your personal health, and shows that concern when he wants to emphasize an issue. I have had several minor surgeries in the past, but I have not had a Surgeon that personally involves himself to see you get the best outcome. His nurse Rosie, who handles scheduling and testing is also excellent and they make a great team.
    Larry C. — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Todd Florin, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790741783
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • New York University School of Medicine|University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Florin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Florin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Florin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Florin works at South Florida Electrophysiology - Aventura in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Florin’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Florin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Florin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Florin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

