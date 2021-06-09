Overview

Dr. Todd Fowler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Fowler works at Associates in Ear, Nose and Throat / Head & Neck Surgery in Hixson, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.