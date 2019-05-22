Overview of Dr. Todd Franco, DO

Dr. Todd Franco, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Canonsburg General Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Franco works at Allegheny Orthopedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in McMurray, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.