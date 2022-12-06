Dr. Todd Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Freeman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Freeman, MD
Dr. Todd Freeman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
St. Luke's Ear, Nose & Throat Associates920 E 1st St Ste 301, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Itasca Clinic And Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I do not know why his ratings are low. He is highly skilled and professional. I will continue to see him as long as he is practicing. I have had very good luck with him over the years. Multiple surgeries, absolutely no complaints here - Highly Recommend!
About Dr. Todd Freeman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1639150147
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
