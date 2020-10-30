See All Allergists & Immunologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. Funkhouser works at Access Allergy in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Allergy - East El Paso
    11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 751-1152
  2. 2
    Access Allergy - West El Paso
    211 Bartlett Dr # 108, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 751-1152
  3. 3
    Access Allergy - Northeast El Paso
    4659 Cohen Ave Unit C, El Paso, TX 79924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 751-1152

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cat Allergy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Funkhouser?

    Oct 30, 2020
    Excellent doctor. Thanks to him I do not need to use an inhaler to be able to breathe.
    DR — Oct 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Funkhouser to family and friends

    Dr. Funkhouser's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Funkhouser

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD.

    About Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326015173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funkhouser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funkhouser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funkhouser works at Access Allergy in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Funkhouser’s profile.

    Dr. Funkhouser has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funkhouser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Funkhouser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funkhouser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funkhouser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funkhouser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Funkhouser, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.