Dr. Todd Galle, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Galle, DPM

Dr. Todd Galle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Galle works at Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC in Portland, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Galle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC
    9900 SW Hall Blvd Ste 100, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2420
  2. 2
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    10690 NE Cornell Rd Ste 212, Hillsboro, OR 97124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2420
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 510, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2420
  4. 4
    Northwest Extremity Specialists LLC
    9115 SW Oleson Rd Ste 205, Portland, OR 97223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 245-2420

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2022
    Dr. Galle is AWESOME! I came in for some pain I was feeling in my left foot. My experience was very thorough. He considered the tendons, bones, muscles, and nerves and helped me rule out possible causes. He also gave me an injection which gave me instant relief. Dr. Galle is very informative and kind. He made the experience as painless as possible. The process was fast and I felt like he really wanted to help my pain. I trusted his advice and would go back if I had any other concerns. I can tell he is extremely knowledgeable and experienced. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else as my doctor. Highly recommend!!!
    About Dr. Todd Galle, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1629048533
    • 1629048533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Galle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Galle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

