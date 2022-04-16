Overview of Dr. Todd Galle, DPM

Dr. Todd Galle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Galle works at Westside Podiatry Clinic LLC in Portland, OR with other offices in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.